Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.48.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

