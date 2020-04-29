Citigroup Inc (C) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Citigroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Citigroup has a payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citigroup to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

NYSE C opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

