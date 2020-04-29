Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 13 ($0.17). Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 31.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,887.50 ($24.83).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 14.51 ($0.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.94. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,353.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,842.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26.

In other Anglo American news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu acquired 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($18.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,195.40 ($26,565.90). Also, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,351 ($17.77) per share, with a total value of £22,777.86 ($29,962.98).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

