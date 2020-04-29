Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Civista Bancshares in a report issued on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million.

CIVB has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $220.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,434.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,001,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3,254.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.