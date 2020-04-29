CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Stock Price Down 36.5% on Disappointing Earnings

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) traded down 36.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.55, 6,381,106 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 722% from the average session volume of 776,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 57.00%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0829 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNXM. Barclays lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised CNX Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,197 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,358,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,655,000 after purchasing an additional 236,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 1,477.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 165,750 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 359,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 160,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 39,746 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $689.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40.

About CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM)

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

