Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 1.2783 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 72.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

KOF stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

