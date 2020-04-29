Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target (down previously from GBX 3,050 ($40.12)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,453.89 ($32.28).

LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,045.70 ($26.91) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 million and a PE ratio of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. Coca Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,844.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,397.87.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,444 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £4,129.84 ($5,432.57). Also, insider Reto Francioni bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,492 ($19.63) per share, with a total value of £104,440 ($137,384.90). Insiders purchased a total of 8,470 shares of company stock valued at $13,381,050 in the last three months.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

