Cognios Capital LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

V stock opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.87. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

