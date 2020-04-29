Cohen Capital Management Inc. Purchases 129 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,404.82.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,314.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,184.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,034.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,903.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

