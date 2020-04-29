Coho Partners Ltd. Purchases 481,569 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 481,569 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $99,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.