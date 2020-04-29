Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.25. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

