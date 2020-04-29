Columbus Circle Investors Increases Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,576,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,883,000 after acquiring an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

