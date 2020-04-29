Columbus Circle Investors Lowers Stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,414 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.36% of Freshpet worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,222.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FRPT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

