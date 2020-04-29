Columbus Circle Investors Raises Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,611 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Nike were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96. The company has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

