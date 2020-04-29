Columbus Circle Investors Sells 38,132 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,132 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.16% of Haemonetics worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 175,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $264,923.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,720 shares of company stock worth $1,596,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

HAE opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.18. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.