Columbus Circle Investors Takes Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mercadolibre by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,351,000 after acquiring an additional 864,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Mercadolibre by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,026,000 after acquiring an additional 227,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth about $270,145,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,018,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MELI opened at $598.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of -164.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $756.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $689.50.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

