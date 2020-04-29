Columbus Circle Investors Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 82,475 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up 4.0% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.29% of DexCom worth $73,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in DexCom by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,601,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $200,017,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM opened at $313.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.63 and a fifty-two week high of $344.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 290.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.24 and its 200 day moving average is $232.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $5,395,442.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,559 shares of company stock valued at $27,738,836. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.24.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

