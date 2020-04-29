Columbus Circle Investors Trims Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 244,903 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises about 1.1% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.21% of Masco worth $19,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,224,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Masco by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,121,000 after buying an additional 624,851 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,893,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,827,000 after buying an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,030,000 after buying an additional 161,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,556,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,678,000 after buying an additional 532,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.