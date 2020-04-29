Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) Given “Buy” Rating at VSA Capital

Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by VSA Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:CERP opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Monday. Columbus Energy Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.10 ($0.07). The company has a market cap of $15.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

In related news, insider Leo Koot purchased 12,437,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £373,137.90 ($490,841.75).

Columbus Energy Resources Company Profile

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

