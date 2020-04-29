Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Commerce Bancshares worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBSH opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,990,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,466.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,036,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

