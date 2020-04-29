Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 936 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.9% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

