Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (SBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) announced a — dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2518 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

SBS opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

