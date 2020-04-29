Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs & Systems were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

