Consolidated Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 8.0% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,314.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,034.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,903.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,184.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,404.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.