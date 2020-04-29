Contrasting Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) & Globus Medical (NASDAQ:GMED)

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dynatronics and Globus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Globus Medical 0 1 7 0 2.88

Dynatronics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.88%. Globus Medical has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.00%. Given Dynatronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -1.35% -8.60% -2.04% Globus Medical 19.76% 13.01% 12.00%

Volatility and Risk

Dynatronics has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Globus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynatronics and Globus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $62.56 million 0.13 -$920,000.00 ($0.21) -3.65 Globus Medical $785.37 million 6.04 $155.21 million $1.68 28.30

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatronics. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Dynatronics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products. The company also provides electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, and thermal therapy modalities; motorized and stationary treatment tables and mat platforms; custom athletic training equipment; and strength and cardio training equipment. In addition, it distributes a range of products, such as exercise equipment, treatment tables, treadmills, walkers, compression therapy devices, stair climbers, parallel bars, laser light therapy equipment, shortwave diathermy, and radial pulse equipment. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics, retail distributors and equipment manufacturer partners through direct and independent sales representatives and independent dealers. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that could be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company also offers imaging, navigation, and robotic assisted surgery technology solutions, as well as motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement and interspinous distraction devices, and interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it provides regenerative biologic products, such as allografts and synthetic alternatives that are adjunctive treatments used in combination with stabilizing implant hardware. Further, the company offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems. Additionally, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

