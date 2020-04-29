Contrasting Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. National Bankshares pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Severn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Bancorp and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 16.72% 8.10% 0.99% National Bankshares 32.38% 9.48% 1.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Severn Bancorp and National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. Given National Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Severn Bancorp and National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $50.08 million 1.35 $8.37 million N/A N/A National Bankshares $53.94 million 3.59 $17.47 million $2.65 11.25

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Severn Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. The company also offers cash management, ATM, credit and debit card, safe deposit box, Internet and telephone banking, and other products and services. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services, as well as acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes. The company operates through five branches in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services for individual and business customers; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

