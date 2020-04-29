Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

