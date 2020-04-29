Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLW. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

GLW stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Corning has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $21,935,010,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,671,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,054,000 after acquiring an additional 286,586 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,665,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $310,479,000 after acquiring an additional 843,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $232,539,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

