Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

COST opened at GBX 0.84 ($0.01) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Costain Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.10 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 335 ($4.41). The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.31.

Costain Group (LON:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 13.50 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Costain Group will post 3587.7006026 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

