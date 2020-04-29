Coty (NYSE:COTY) Trading Down 13.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was down 13.2% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Coty traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.44, approximately 15,658,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 6,663,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $170,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Coty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

