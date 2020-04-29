Credit Suisse Group Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $185.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.76.

NYSE PAYC opened at $248.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.20 and its 200 day moving average is $251.89. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $121,950,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 599,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,206,000 after buying an additional 168,415 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 473,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,132,000 after buying an additional 150,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 732,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,027,000 after buying an additional 116,787 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,086,000 after buying an additional 115,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

