Credit Suisse Group Lowers Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $10.50

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

VRRM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

VRRM opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vincent Brigidi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,349.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,708.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $72,118,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,478,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,480,000 after buying an additional 4,662,066 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,742.6% in the 4th quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 4,347,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,867 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 574,806 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

