Credit Suisse Group Raises Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $201.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.44.

Shares of CMI opened at $166.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.02. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

