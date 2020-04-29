Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after buying an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,637,000 after buying an additional 3,005,472 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.