Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CRST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 368 ($4.84) to GBX 202 ($2.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 329.45 ($4.33).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 262.40 ($3.45) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 383.93. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 159.85 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 524 ($6.89). The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £79,520 ($104,604.05). Also, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £93,300 ($122,730.86).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.