Cribstone Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

