Critical Comparison: Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) & Adamis Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADMP)

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) and Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vectura Group and Adamis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Adamis Pharmaceuticals 0 4 0 0 2.00

Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.70, suggesting a potential upside of 715.88%. Given Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adamis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vectura Group and Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectura Group $227.68 million 2.12 -$28.22 million ($0.04) -20.00 Adamis Pharmaceuticals $22.11 million 1.50 -$29.31 million ($0.55) -0.82

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Adamis Pharmaceuticals. Vectura Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adamis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vectura Group and Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A Adamis Pharmaceuticals -132.53% -77.38% -57.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vectura Group beats Adamis Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD. Its generic partnering products include flutiform, VR315, VR506, VR730, VR632, VR2081, VR410, and Ellipta for the treatment of asthma; and Phase I clinical stage product is the VR475 (US) for the treatment of severe adult asthma. The company's Phase II clinical stage products comprise VR465 for treating respiratory syncytial virus infection; VR647 for the treatment of paediatric asthma; and VR736 for the treatment severe influenza. Its Phase III clinical stage products include QVM149 for the treatment of asthma; and VR475 (EU) for the treatment of severe adult asthma. The company also provides dry powder inhalers; pressurized meter dose inhalers; and smart nebulizers. Vectura Group plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It also offers dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) for the treatment of bronchospasms; fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; Tadalafil (APC-8000) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and naloxone injection product candidates (APC-6000) for the treatment of opioid overdose. In addition, the company provides corticosteroids, hormone replacement therapies, hospital outsourcing products, injectables, urological preparations, topical compounds for pain, and men's and women's health products; and certain veterinary pharmaceutical products for animals. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is headquartered in San Diego, California.

