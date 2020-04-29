Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.66.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

