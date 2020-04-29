Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 277.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80,777 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after buying an additional 306,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $658,728,000 after purchasing an additional 363,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,859,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

