Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $10.53 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,067 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $330,830,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 316,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

