Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $12.35 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average is $160.91. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $192.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

