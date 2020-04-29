Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.99 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,747 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $344,681,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,145,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,700 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,681,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 912,661 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,664,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,233,000 after purchasing an additional 53,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NYSE CM opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $1.0955 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

