Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

ADI stock opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

