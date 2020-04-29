Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

HON opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

