Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 183 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after buying an additional 394,623 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,337,713,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $291.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.41. The company has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

