Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,588 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,722 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in HP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of HP by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.33.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

