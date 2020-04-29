Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 75,438 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,438 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after buying an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.22. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

