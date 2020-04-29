Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 838 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,703 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,395.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $1,573,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 395,907 shares of company stock valued at $64,634,173. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

