Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 855 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1,445.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 73.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

