CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 209.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.57. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 129.42% and a negative net margin of 177.54%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

